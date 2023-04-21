Four shot dead in KwaMashu, Durban

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating four counts of murder after four people were killed at B Section in KwaMashu, Durban, on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, the four deceased were sitting together in one room when about four suspects entered the room and opened fire at them.

Two of the deceased are brothers who lived in the house, one was a neighbour and the other deceased was a friend who had visited from Phoenix, reportedly a night before,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle belonging to the deceased who had visited.

“The motive of the shooting is unknown and a manhunt for the suspects has been launched and investigations to establish what could have led to the killings are underway,” said Netshiunda.