Five shot dead in two separate shooting incidents in Durban

Witness Reporter

Four people were killed in two separate shooting incidents in Durban yesterday.

In the first incident, Emer-G-Med paramedics, together with ALS paramedic services, responded to the scene of a shooting incident in Carters Avenue, in Berea.

According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, paramedics found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

ALSO READ | eThekwini Mayor condemns senseless killing of intern

“The first man was declared dead on arrival of paramedics’, whilst the other man was found in a critical condition. Advanced life support resuscitation efforts were attempted; however, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

The facts surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and are under police investigation. READ MORE Social Development MEC calls on SAPS to find Durban woman's killer

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the taxi violent unit in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating two counts of murder after two taxi owners were shot and fatally wounded at the corner of Cannongate Road and Carter Road in Berea on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports indicate that the two were seated inside a taxi when two gunmen, armed with a rifle and a pistol, fired shots at them. The motive of the shooting has not yet been confirmed but taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out. Suspects are reported to have fled the scene in a sliver Polo sedan.

Another shooting incident

Meanwhile, in another incident, Emer-G-Med paramedics, together with Netcare911, responded to the scene of a shooting incident in Peters Road, in Springfield Park.

On arrival, paramedics found a Volkswagen Amarok sprayed with high calibre bullet holes.

ALSO READ | Man handed heavy sentence for raping, kidnapping and assaulting women

Van Reenen said two occupants in the front of the vehicle, an adult man and woman, were declared dead on scene.

“A young girl, who was seated in the back of the vehicle, was found in a critical condition.

Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise her. Due to her extensive injuries, she went into a state of cardiac arrest. CPR efforts were successful and she was rushed by ambulance, under the care of an emergency care practitioner, to a nearby hospital for further care.

He later added that the girl later succumbed to her injuries when they arrived at the hospital.

SAPS spokesperson

Speaking to the Witness, SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident, saying that a 42-year-old man, his 34-year-old wife and a nine-year-old daughter were fatally wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting on Peter Road in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.

ALSO READ | Gruesome discovery leaves the Inadi community in shock

“The motive of the killing is unknown as yet, although preliminary investigations suggest that the man who was shot was allegedly involved in drug and gang-related activities in Chatsworth and was a person of interest on some cases which are being investigated by the Hawks,” said Netshiunda.

He added that the suspects are unknown and a search for them is underway.