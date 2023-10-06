Four suspected CIT robbers killed in shootout with police

By Nompilo Kunene

Four suspects who were believed to have been involved in a spate of cash-in-transit robberies in the eThekwini District were shot dead in a shootout with police on Friday morning.

Three people were injured on Wednesday morning after an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle was blown up on Malendela Road in KwaMashu, Durban.

There was another cash-in-transit vehicle bombing on Thursday evening on the N2 south near Queen Nandi Drive in Durban. There were no reports of any injuries.

There has been yet another attempted cash-in-transit heist in Durban after an armoured cash vehicle was bombed and set alight on the N2 between KwaMashu and Nandi Drive in Durban on Thursday night. #CITHeist #Durban Video: ALS Paramedics @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/O4Nb5hFamM— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) October 6, 2023

ALSO READ | Three injured in cash-in-transit vehicle bombing in KwaMashu, Durban

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said a team comprised of various police disciplines and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) followed up on information after the recent cash-in-transit heists and intelligence led the law enforcement officers to a house at the corner of Queen Nandi Drive and Sikhindi Road in KwaMashu which was believed to be a safe haven for the suspects.

When police announced their presence, the suspects started firing gunshots at the police, leaving the men of law with no other alternative but to return fire and a shootout ensued.

“Four suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the shootout.

“The suspects, two of whom are from Limpopo province, were found in possession four firearms, an AK47 assault rifle, an R5 rifle and two pistols as well as numerous rounds of ammunition,” said Naicker.

He said a large quantity of explosives, several vehicle number plates, some of them Limpopo registration plates as well as signal jammers were also found in possession of the suspects.

ALSO READ | One dead, at least seven injured in Durban cash-in-transit heist

Naicker said a manhunt continues for more suspects.

He added that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been summoned for further investigations.