Fourth alleged online child sexual predator arrested in KZN

By Nompilo Kunene

A fourth alleged online child sexual predator was arrested at a flat in Umbilo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday after the arrest of three other suspects earlier this week.

The 60-year-old man was allegedly found with thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the man forms part of the 27 online child sexual predators that have been identified in South Africa by a joint international operation led by the SAPS’ Serial and Electronic Investigations (SECI) unit and the USA Department of Homeland Security.

In the past week, three others were arrested in Gauteng.

Mathe said the SAPS is calling on parents to monitor their children’s devices such as tablets and phones on a daily basis to prevent more children from becoming victims of such criminal activities.

The SAPS also encourages parents to install parental softwares and apps that are able to block harmful content on chats and apps.