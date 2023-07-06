Freak accident: Metal object flies off truck striking taxi windscreen

By Akheel Sewsunker

A passenger was seriously injured in a bizarre freak accident on the M4 northbound, near Quality Street in Wentworth, on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred when a metal object flew off a truck and pierced the windscreen of a mini-bus taxi travelling in the opposite direction, injuring a passenger in the front seat.

The incident is being regarded as a freak accident due to the unusual circumstances surrounding it.

Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics, who responded to the scene, said a man believed to be in his thirties suffered serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the police.