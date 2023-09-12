FreeMe Wildlife says it’s unlikely that leopard is still in the vicinity

By Londiwe Xulu

While some are afraid to walk at night in Nottingham Road following a leopard sighting about a week ago, the FreeMe Wildlife CEO believes it’s unlikely the animal is still present.

The leopard was apparently seen on cameras between Brookdale Health Hydro and Rawdons Hotel roaming around at night.

Even though some residents in the Midlands are excited that the animal graced the area, others are nervous that it may still be in or around the area.

A farm worker in Nottingham Road, who asked not to be named, said when he heard his colleagues talking about the leopard, he was shaken because he had walked alone on the night the leopard was seen in the area.

Since then, he added, he avoids walking near bushes alone.

Although they say it hardly attacks people, I am still scared. A leopard is a wild animal and we all know wild animals can behave unpredictably, especially when hungry. Imagine if I come across it while it’s running from people trying to harm it or if it’s hungry. This is scary and safety measures should be taken.

Last month, there were also stories of three leopards spotted along the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal after allegedly escaping from one of the game reserves.

Ezemvelo Wildlife said that the stories were untrue and that the animals were free-living in many parts of KZN like snakes, jackals and hyenas.

It added people should count themselves lucky if they ever spot these rare animals.

FreeMe Wildlife CEO Wade.

Whitehead concurred with Ezemvelo Wildlife that leopards frequently traverse certain areas.

Whitehead said it was not possible that the leopard was still in Nottingham Road and that it had probably moved far away.

