Fruit and vegetable prices go up

Fruit and vegetable prices have increased in the last month for Pietermaritzburg residents.

This is according to the November Household Affordability Index, released by the Pietermaritzburg Economic, Justice and Dignity Group.

Pietermaritzburg food basket decreases

According to the group, the Pietermaritzburg food basket decreased by 0,6% from last month.

They said the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by 1,6%, saying that the Child Support Grant of R480 is 28% below the food poverty line of R663, and 43% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet (R838,65).

The national minimum wage is R23,19 an hour and R185,52 for an 8-hour day. In November 2022, with 22-working days, the maximum national minimum wage for a general worker is R4 081,44. READ MORE Unemployment rate down to 32.9%

“The November 2022 cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four persons is R3 287,44,” said the group.

Basket for family of four

They added that based on their calculations, using Pietermaritzburg-based figures for electricity and transport, and the average figure for a minimum nutritional basket of food for a family of four, workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 48% (having R1 709,94 left after transport and electricity, and with food costing R3 287,44).