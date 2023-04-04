Fuel price drops disappointing for Easter travellers

By Nompilo Kunene

Effective at midnight on Tuesday, the price drop for diesel and wholesale illuminating paraffin of 78c per litre and R1.39 per litre, respectively, is good news.

With Easter weekend around the corner, petrol-pumped vehicle consumers are less fortunate, with minute price drops of a mere 1.5c a litre for 95 unleaded petrol and 4c a litre for 93 grade.

ALSO READ | Update: Flaming car runs into fuel station

Motorists travelling to different destinations over the Easter holidays will experience little relief as they fill up for longer distances than usual.

The United Association of South Africa union (UASA) urged South Africans to be smart about their household finances and curb spending on unnecessary items over Easter.