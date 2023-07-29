Fuel price hikes expected in August

By Chris Ndaliso

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is pointing to fuel price hikes for all fuel grades in August, the Automobile Association said on Friday.

The association said this deals another blow to already cash-strapped South Africans.

According to the data, petrol 95ULP will climb by around 35 cents a litre, and petrol 93ULP by around 30c/l. But it’s the expected increases to diesel which are most concerning.

The data is showing diesel will increase by around 72c/l which will, effectively, mean consumers will have to pay more for goods and services down the line. Illuminating paraffin, too, is also expected to increase by around 72c/l. These are all significant upwards adjustments which will impact on all South Africans,” said the association in a statement.

It said the data is showing that the main driver behind the expected increases is international oil prices which escalated steadily throughout the month.

Easing some of the pressure on fuel prices is the rand, which improved its value against the U.S. dollar throughout the month.

“The strengthening of the rand against the dollar throughout the month while ensuring the expected fuel increases are not higher is not sufficient to avoid the hikes.

As always, we encourage motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and running optimally to use the correct amount of fuel. Planning trips and keeping tyres in a good state are other measures to ensure optimum fuel consumption.

“Critically, all consumers should be aware of the expected increases and they should adjust their budgets accordingly to cover these added expenses,” said the association.