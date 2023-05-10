Fun runs are unifying, says Tumi Sole

By Nosipho Gumede

If sport is a unifier, as Nelson Mandela once said, fun runs are good way for people to connect and keep healthy, “in a less formal way”.

This is according to corporate attorney and #RunningWithTumiSole founder Tumi Sole, who hosted a 5 km Travel Indaba fun run on Wednesday.

Minister of Tourism Patricia De Lille, Indaba and non-Indaba attendees such as social runners from Durban and social media participated in the fun run.

Speaking about the run, Sole said it was meant to be fun and relaxed and there was a mix of walking and running.

To run alongside the minister and Team SA Tourism was an honour and it reaffirmed for me that there are opportunities to be explored within the business of sports tourism," said Sole.

Speaking on his #runningwithtumisole athletics club, Sole said he started it in 2019 just before the height of Covid-19.

#RunningWithTumiSole athletics club

“I’ve been running since 2015. Following my car accident, I used running to cope.”

He added that #RunningWithTumiSole has grown to greater heights and has presence in 50 countries.

He said people who want to join the club as athletes or social runners on runningwithsoleac.com/join.

“Wherever you go, there’s a runner,” said Sole.