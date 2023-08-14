Funda Nenja sessions continue to thrive in Mpophomeni

By Londiwe Xulu

What began as a handful of dog-training sessions in Mpophomeni has transformed into a beacon of hope for the children who eagerly gather every Friday afternoon at Funda Nenja, to learn more.

The NPO, based at Sifisesihle Primary School, started in 2009 after Funda Nenja’s founding member Adrienne Olivier saw a need for dog training and education in Mpophomeni.

Since then, they’ve been teaching children between six and 18 the importance of having healthy dogs and treating them with respect.

Funda Nenja’s project administrator Lisa Button said when Olivier was in Mpophomeni volunteering with the SPCA, she noticed that some of the children were afraid of the dogs and wanted to teach them how to interact with their pets.

She asked them if they would be interested in learning basic animal handling skills and they were. It started with a few children and their dogs and since then the numbers have grown.

She said other than training dogs with the children, Funda Nenja also provides animal welfare education, theory lessons and conducts home visits where an animal welfare educator visits all households to check on the living conditions of the dogs belonging to the children in the programme.

She added the welfare educator also assists families with dogs who are not on their programme when there’s a need.

There’s also a veterinary clinic opened for the community offering de-worming, tick and flea control, rabies vaccinations and treatments for dogs. These services cost R20 and rabies vaccinations are free of charge.

Button said Mpophomeni residents have realised their dogs need care and are using the services offered by Funda Nenja. She said their clinics are usually busy every Fridays with their veterinarian seeing about 70 dogs in a two-and-a-half-hour period.

She added they are seeing dogs in good condition in Mpophomeni and they help with dogs not being taken care off.

Button said Funda Nenja also has a social welfare division working with a social worker who conducts home visits. She said they offer food parcels to needy families and counselling where needed.

uMngeni Municipality recently donated R10 000 to Funda Nenja which they said will be used to buy food parcels for needy families.

Azola Zondi (12) and Aphiwe Zondi (14) said they joined Funda Nenja in 2019 and have no desire to leave. They said their dogs have learnt so much.

Aphiwe said her love for animals, especially dogs is what’s keeping her in the programme. She said she enjoys seeing her dog learn new things.

By bringing her here, she keeps getting smart and I am able to communicate with her better. Being around other dogs also calms me. My dog makes me happy when I’m feeling sad.

Azola said her dog was getting old and struggled to learn more tricks but she wouldn’t stop attending classes.