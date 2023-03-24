Further delays in M41 pile-up driver’s bail application

Khethukuthula Xulu

The gathering of further evidence has caused more delays in the bail application of Sithulile Siyabonga Nhlanhlayethu Zulu, the truck driver responsible for the recent M41 pile-up crash in Durban.

Zulu (22) made his third court appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a formal bail application.

The accident

The accident, which took place earlier this month left 16 people — including a pregnant woman — injured when Zulu lost control of the tipper truck and ploughed into 47 cars in slow-moving traffic on the M41 near Umhlanga.

Zulu faces charges of reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver following an accident.

NPA

According to the provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the bail application began, but it was halted when further detailed evidence was required in his bail application.

The matter was remanded to next Friday.

Zulu made his first appearance on March 8 after handing himself in. The state opposed bail.