Fuze Aviation Academy programme launched

The Fuze Aviation Academy Training programme, launched at Pietermaritzburg (Oribi) Airport on Thursday, aims to make aviation careers accessible to youth.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube officiated at the launch of the programme.

According to a statement released by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government on behalf of the premier, the programme is aimed at job creation, skills development and supporting young people in the aviation sector.

Dube-Ncube called the programme a ground-breaking initiative, saying it marks the entry of black men and women into what even today, 28 years into our democracy, remains a white-dominated industry.

“Today [Thursday], we are launching the training programme for private pilot licence, commercial pilot licence, aircraft maintenance engineers and remotely piloted aircraft systems training. The Fuze Aviation Academy, which was opened in 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal, opens opportunities to girls and boys of rural and urban areas to enter the exciting world of flight,” said Dube-Ncube.

She applauded the Transport Education Training Authority for guiding and supporting the Fuze Aviation Academy during the critical stages of its development path.

Dube-Ncube added that the academy also entered into a partnership with provincial government through the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

The premier said Fuze Aviation Academy has entered the market at an opportune time, when capacity has been severely diminished by the withdrawal of Comair, which operated Kulula and British Airways in South Africa.

While other airlines, including Lift and FlySafair, have responded by adding more flights to their rosters, this has led to exorbitant ticket fees. At the same time, the price of jet fuel has not assisted because it has risen globally following the geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.

“One of the concerns also raised by the airlines in South Africa is that they are struggling to get trained pilots and cabin crew onboard quickly enough. So even as Fuze Aviation Academy mulls entering into full commercial operations, you should be content that there is indeed demand for the crew that you are training at the Oribi Airport,” she said.

Dube-Ncube also made reference to the fast-approaching holiday season, saying there will be a demand for inbound and outbound travel, together with demand for human resources.

Fuze Academy trainees include 30 drone operators, 20 aviation engineers and 10 private and commercial pilots.