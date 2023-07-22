By Shorné Bennie

Gaming is losing the stigma of teenagers’ spending hours sitting in front of a computer or television and doing nothing.

Gaming has become a platform where people can earn money, participate in tournaments, improve the speed of their hand-eye co-ordination, exercise and interact with people from different countries and cultures.

Local gamers in the city said that gaming is fast becoming a way to earn extra money, has the potential of becoming a full-time career and even keeps the youth away from social ills such as drugs and alcohol abuse.

Nirkarsh Bhim, who started gaming in the late 90s, said that gaming has changed drastically with gamers being able to participate in tournaments and gamers earning up to $10 000 (R179 078) just by playing games online.

Over the years one had to have access to computers and a PlayStation set to play games. Now it has improved to the point where I can play games from another country and still have access to all my games without any devices. I can also have opponents from across the world, while my friends can be added to watch the game. Gaming accessories are continually being improved or upgraded and that shows us how fast the gaming world is growing. READ MORE Brothers develop tutoring AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot

“I know of some friends whose full-time job is gaming and there are those who use it to gain an extra income. It has reached a stage where like all champions, gamers too have training schedules and tests to check on their speed to see if they are at an age when they can retire from gaming. Gaming is at a stage where schools are hosting tournaments for pupils and this is helping children to improve their hand-eye co-ordination,” said Bhim.

He added that gaming is slowly losing its stigma as a result of its increased popularity and changing perceptions.

“I know of a couple who met while online gaming and they recently got married. Gaming allows us to interact with people from all over the world.

“With everything, one has to learn that there is a limit to how long one can play a game and what their gaming plans are. If you are gaming just to de-stress or if parents can see that their child is good at gaming, why not develop their potential further?” said Bhim.

Eshveer Ramprasad, who is an avid gamer and enjoys car racing games said that gaming allows him to relax and unwind while distracting him from the everyday problems of the real world.

However, he said gamers must not allow gaming to consume them.

With children, gaming provides an interactive platform for them to learn about the world, what is right from wrong and allows them to experience scenarios in a virtual manner where they are not endangering themselves or others.

“Every player however should game responsibly and not let the gaming experience consume them where they lose focus on the real world and their priorities,” said Ramprasad.

He added that the stigma of gaming is changing with the use of virtual games allowing people to exercise in the comfort of their homes.

He said those playing games can now exercise, swim, box, run and even play soccer with gaming consoles and add-ons such as Nintendo Wii Fit or Playstation Move.

“Virtual reality can allow one to stay fit and healthy without leaving the comfort of their homes,” said Ramprasad.

Kimberly Reddy whose three younger brothers were influenced by her love for gaming said that she ensures that her siblings are disciplined with the amount of time they spend gaming.

She feels that the stigma surrounding gaming is changing as parents are allowing their children to explore and embrace the world of technology.

“My younger brothers were influenced by me and around the time they started growing up, gaming was becoming popular. Gaming is at a stage where people can play a game using any device or gadget as it is not fixed.

Now parents are encouraging their children to explore technology and if it means that a child’s potential with gaming allows them to create a career why not?

Liberty Midlands Mall recently held a gaming festival. Its general manager Desmond Heunis said: “Gaming is worldwide and we are proud to have created a platform for gamers in Pietermaritzburg to compete on an open platform.

“When we created the marketing campaign for the event, we had to cater for casual gamers and the more serious Esports competitors. This led to increased participation from both groups and increased attendance,” said Heunis.

Heunis said gaming events have the ability to build a community.