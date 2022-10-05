Gauteng heatwave expected to persist

Nosipho Gumede

The Gauteng province is in for a prolonged hot spell in the coming days.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a weather warning, indicating that heatwave conditions could be expected to persist from Sunday onwards.

According to SAWS, the heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Gauteng, eastern parts of North-West, the eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga as well as the south-western bushveld of Limpopo, until Friday, October 6.

The group said many parts of North-West, northern Free State, Gauteng as well as the eastern highveld of Mpumalanga are currently registering maximum temperatures in the high 30s, with no immediate prospect of relief in sight.

What is a heatwave?

They said a heatwave is a term used to describe a spell of at least of a few days of unusually hot, dry conditions over a particular special area.

“In addition, a very large upper-air high pressure system (or anticyclone) has dominated the weather pattern over the southern African subcontinent in the past week, extending over much of Namibia, Botswana and the northern half of South Africa.

“Apart from this feature blocking the arrival of tropically sourced moisture (and thus delaying the onset of our summer rains), upper-air highs are well-known to be associated with large-scale air stability and sinking airmasses,” read the statement.

The group said a spell of dry, cloud-free weather over the past few days has allowed maximum levels of sunshine (insolation) to arrive over the interior of the country, with temperatures becoming incrementally higher every day.

Residents have been urged to stay hydrated by drinking water regularly, to avoid over-exertion when exercising, to wear hats, sunglasses and sunblock or to stay indoors.