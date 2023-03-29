Gearing up for the Multi-Genre Music Festival in Durban

Nosipho Gumede

The KZN Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will host the Multi-Genre Music Festival and the Festival of Beads in eThekwini this weekend.

The Department’s three-day KZN signature event will start from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2.

According to a statement released by the department, this festival is geared at providing support to the artists in creating outstanding work and it will also provide a platform to showcase the best in the province.

“The festivals, with various art forms and genres, will encompass exhibition, visual arts and craft, dance, music and theatre.

On the Festival of Beads a number of departmental proposals have been focusing on the performing arts with very limited space for visual arts especially craft. The Festival of Beads intends to thus create a space for this arts genre.

The department added that the festival will provide opportunity for crafters to showcase their work and a market platform for them to generate income.

They added that the weekend will kick off with a Festival of Beads and Craft Exhibition at the Durban Exhibition Centre.

“On the performing arts, Friday has been reserved for the genres of hip hop, kwaito, amapiano, gqomu and house music at the Views At Twenty5 in Morningside.

“Saturday will see things heating up with performances in the genre of Afropop, Afro-soul, R&B and top Maskandi.