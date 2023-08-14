Gender-based violence is on the rise in uMgungundlovu District

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Gender-based violence cases continue to rise in the uMgungundlovu District with LifeLine receiving over 500 new cases a month.

That on its own tells you that we have not seen a decrease in cases and we are still very far from combatting the scourge of GBV. The brutality that goes with these cases is something that has been coming up over and over again. Women get raped and beaten up so badly.

Its director Sinikiwe Biyela said that in the last three months, there has been 1 500 new cases of GBV.

She added that recently they dealt with a case in Mzinyathi, where a woman was shot 27 times by her partner, who was refusing to let her go.

“They were separated and he was refusing to accept the fact that the woman had ended the relationship. The woman had a protection order against him. She is still in hospital fighting for her life. The man killed himself and members of the man’s family are fighting with the woman (victim) over the fact that she is the cause of his death.

That alone tells you how bad the situation is. Even families seem not to understand that partners are wrong. There is little action that is taken against the perpetrators of GBV.

Biyela said that perpetrators are getting bail almost every day and this is not changing.

“After getting bail they continue from where they left off. Children’s cases get withdrawn in court almost every day due to DNA (results not being available) and the lack of evidence. At the moment our justice system puts more emphasis on DNA results. We know there is a problem getting DNA results; this is a mess in the country. Why is the emphasis not being put on the victim’s statements, social workers reports and medical reports?” Biyela asked.

She called on the justice system and government to change the way that they deal with rape cases in particular.

When they start changing those things, we believe that we will start seeing the difference. If we empower women alone, we will not win the battle. We also need to work with men and boys. Communities need to raise boy children differently. Women need to stop encouraging girls to get married — rather encourage them to get a career and be independent.

“At times as women we have made the soil fertile for GBV to happen because we raised our children to believe that they must get married and depend on a man. It is us as women who can change that scripture and narrative,” she added.