Gift of the Givers assist in Israel

By Lethiwe Makhanya

With the ongoing Israel-Hama war, the South African humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers is on the ground assisting those who have been affected.

The conflict broke out over the weekend in Israel after Hamas launched a surprise attack, killing more than 1 200 Israelis and taking an estimated 150 people hostage. The assault signals a new bloody chapter in a decades-long battle over land and sovereignty.

Israeli Defense Forces mounted a swift response, triggering a war between the nation and Hamas, which controls the besieged Gaza Strip.

Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said Gift of the Givers has had permanent presence in Gaza since 2014.

He said his team on the ground has described the situation as horrific.

“They said this is a total massacre.

“Civilians blocks have been flattened. More than 1 100 people have died of which over 300 are children.

“6 000 people have been injured. 10 hospitals have been targeted and 10 ambulances have been destroyed.

“Out of the ten hospitals, four are not functional…“there is no electricity and there is no water. They get water from the descendant plant that we have set up. But it is not enough for 2.3 million people. 48 schools have been hit, moving in the streets is difficult,” said Sooliman.

He said it is a very difficult situation and others have tried to move families into safer places.

“If trucks are bringing food from Egypt, they are being threatened that they will be bombed. This is not a way to fight a war,” said Sooliman.