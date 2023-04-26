Gift of the Givers begins evacuations in Sudan

By Nosipho Gumede

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman has released an update on the Sudan evacuation.

This follows the recent war between Sudan’s military and the country’s main paramilitary force.

Sooliman said Gift of the Givers, working with DIRCO, Intelligence Services, SSA personnel and South Africans on the ground have managed to secure two buses on which 38 South Africans (including all the diplomatic staff) and 7 Angolans departed from Khartoum to Egypt at 12:10pm yesterday.

He said there were only two checkpoints outside Khartoum and the rest of the journey was uneventful.

Just after midnight on Sunday the network collapsed completely and by the time the buses were en route to Cairo it was discovered that four South Africans did not make it to the pick-up point. Thus far we are aware of six South Africans who made it to Port Sudan, three to Djibouti, two who have opted not to leave, one near a mine somewhere still deciding what to do and we think some are in South Sudan.

He added that Gift of the Givers has arranged a third bus for the four South Africans left behind and it will depart at around 12 noon today.

“Two pet Scottish terriers who didn’t make the trip will also be included,” said Sooliman.

He said there has been intense behind the scenes diplomatic engagements with various governments, including with the US Consul General late last night for citizens to enter various countries unhindered as many don’t have passports or entry visas.

Challenges

“The challenges on the ground were numerous including inaccessibility, collapsing networks, no airtime, electricity cut off, fuel shortage, no money, lack of food and water and then the emotional and psychological trauma of all-out war as South Africans tried to move across barriers and front lines to “safer” zones, some witnessing over 70 bodies in the street, destroyed buildings and infrastructure, watching young people being shot and simply calling it Amargeddon,” said Sooliman.

He continued to ask for prayers for the civilians.