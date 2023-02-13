Gift of the Givers founder thanks South Africans for joining hands to assist earthquake victims

Khethukuthula Xulu

Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, says his teams’ rescue missions in Turkey and Syria would not have been possible without support from South Africa.

Gift of the Givers left for Turkey last Tuesday when news of an earthquake affecting Turkey and Syria broke.

More than 28 000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday last week.

Sooliman said that the teams quickly evacuated the children from the Gift of the Givers’ Bayt Kareem childcare centre in Gaziantep, Turkey, while medical teams were on high alert in Darkoush, Syria.

Gift of the Givers expresses its gratitude to the people of South Africa, the African continent, and the rest of the world for their kind words, prayers, and financial contributions that have assisted us in making an impact in Syria and Turkey. Our teams were very decisive; we were requested by the Turkish government and our head of operations in Turkey for us to get involved as the crisis was huge.

The team

Throughout the week, he said, they flew in 32 personnel, three translators, and other rescuers.

He stated that while obtaining accommodation and dealing with the extremely cold weather were difficult, it provided an opportunity to build international ties and comradery.

He added that there were 320 personnel working at a border hospital in Turkey.

Locals in these areas look at us with eyes of hope, hoping that we will bring their loved ones out alive.

We are looking at setting up a field hospital with the assistance of humanitarian groups from other countries.

Sooliman said they were now only bringing aid in from Turkey as there was no point in bringing in further aid from South Africa as everything could be bought in Turkey.

Those interested can message Dr Qasim Bhorat (medical) on 084 230 7866 or Ahmed Bham (search and rescue) on 073 571 6392. Those wishing to assist financially can deposit contributions into the Gift of the Givers account — Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, account number 052137228, branch code 057525, ref Turkey.