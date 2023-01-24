Gift of the Givers refurbish KZN schools affected by April floods

Khethukuthula Xulu

Scepticism turned into gratitude when humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers kept its promise to refurbish parts of Port Natal Skool in Durban.

Gift of the Givers dedicated R40 million towards infrastructure upgrades of schools damaged during the April floods.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said their teams had been doing ongoing repairs to floors, roofs, ceilings, windows, doors, toilets, classrooms, entire buildings, storm water drains, boundary walls and electrical and water networks.

“Many schools were in a bad state of repair, unrelated to the floods, but due to failure of maintenance over the years,” said Sooliman.

Port Natal, in Umbilo, was one of those schools that had damage to infrastructure long before the floods hit in 2022.

Gift of the Givers handed over the upgraded second floor on Tuesday, complete with a new roof, floors, windows and a fresh coat of paint.

The school’s acting principal, Yolanda van Wagen, said when she received a call from the Gift of the Givers she was sceptical as she had received many calls before from other organisations who had promised to help, but nothing had come of it.

When the construction was delayed by three weeks, we thought maybe they were no longer coming, however, we are pleasantly surprised to see how quick the organisation worked to ensure that our pupils have a school to come to when schools opened.

“For making this dream come true, I will be forever grateful to Dr Sooliman and his team. All our prayers were answered,” she said.

Dr Sooliman said when the floods hit the province, they received calls not only from schools, but from parents and the Department of Education.

This was one of the schools we were called to, even though the school had damage even before the floods, the situation was worsened by the floods.

The construction team had to follow AMAFA guidelines as the school was a heritage site.