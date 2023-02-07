Gift of the givers rescue teams prepare to go to Turkey

Witness Reporter

Gift of the Givers’ rescue teams have been working around the clock preparing specialised equipment to be transported to Turkey tonight.

This is in response to the horrific earthquake that erupted in Turkey and also affected Syria on Monday.

According to a statement from the Gift of the Givers’ Facebook page, the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.8 and it struck various villages and cities in both Turkey and Syria.

ALSO READ | Public urged to donate blood as SANBS battles heightened demand

“Our teams are now in the process of organising the equipment and making final preparations for their trip to Turkey tonight,” read the statement.

Thousands of people are said to be dead and injured, and more are believed to still be trapped under the rubble.

Gift of the givers founder

Speaking on eNCA, founder of the Pietermaritzburg-based humanitarian orgranisation, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said there was actually two earthquakes that erupted in Turkey.

One earthquake hit a magnitude of 7.9 and then soon after, the second one hit a magnitude of 7.5. The earthquake affected many cities and extended to Syria.

“To make matters worse, there is snow, cold temperatures and heavy rains, which are complicating the search and rescue efforts,” said Sooliman.

Sooliman said the first team will be going to Turkey today and another team will be dispatched on Wednesday to assist with relief.