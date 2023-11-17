Gift of the Givers staffer killed in Gaza

By Akheel Sewsunker

International humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers (GoG) says it fully supports the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to expel the Israeli ambassador to South Africa, with immediate effect.

The organisation’s aid manager at its outreach station in Gaza, Ahmed Abbasi was killed while returning from a morning prayer with his brother.

Gift of the Givers said in a statement on Thursday that Abbassi was killed by members of the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

The organisation paid tribute to Abbassi and commended his role in managing the Gaza office and providing humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine.

“Abbasi, a father of three, served the people of Gaza with distinction since 2013, being appointed as the head of the Gift of the Givers office in the region. He was responsible for implementing multiple projects including the care of orphans, widows, elderly and the ill.

“He delivered water through our desalination plants, distributed food parcels, provided hot meals and upgraded damaged homes,” said GoG in the statement.

The ANC meanwhile said it supports growing calls for South Africa to expel the Israeli ambassador.

The EFF tabled a motion in parliament yesterday calling on government to expel Israel’s top diplomat in South Africa.

The party said it also supports Ramaphosa’s call for the international community to unite and pressure the United Nations to institute war crimes investigations against Israel’s top political and military leaders.

“We also fully support the motion in Parliament today (Thursday) for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador with immediate effect and the severing of diplomatic ties with the apartheid State of Israel.

“We want to add that Israel should be held accountable to pay war reparation in the rebuilding of Gaza and compensate every single family they have decimated,” said the statement.

On Wednesday, while speaking to journalists in Qatar, Ramaphosa renewed his calls for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take action.

There is a need for the whole world to rise and call upon the Israeli government to cease fire, to stop what is happening, and we want the ICC to investigate, and of course, legal measures then need to be taken at a global level

Ramaphosa added that South Africa will send aid to Gaza and the West Bank, working with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, the World Health Organisation and with the government of Egypt.

“Our commitment to the struggle of the Palestinians is irrevocable and it will go beyond just political. It will be very practical,” the South African president said.

Earlier in October, two South Africans died in the conflict, which was confirmed by the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco).