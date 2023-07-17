Gift of the Givers steps in after devastating blaze at Durban informal settlement

By Shorné Bennie

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS are investigating a case of inquest following a fire that devastated the Kennedy informal settlement in Durban.

The fire, which started during the early hours of Sunday morning, razed over 1 000 homes to the ground, claiming one life and leaving at least five injured.

WATCH | Arsonist caught on video setting truck on fire in latest truck burning incident

KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the cause of the fire was still at unknown at the time of going to press.

It is alleged that the shacks caught fire just before 2 am. The body of a 27-year-old man was found on Kennedy Road in Clare Estate on Sunday morning.

Local non-governmental disaster aid body Gift of the Givers, along with numerous other relief organisations including the SA Red Cross began providing aid immediately.

Gift of the givers

Gift of the Givers’ community liaison officer Bilall Jeewa said they have managed to secure shelter for the residents of the informal settlement.

They also provided aid to the firefighters who were fighting the fire from the early hours of Sunday morning.

ALSO READ | July unrest: More must be done for Phoenix victims

“We have counted 1 100 homes that were burnt to the ground. There are 1 710 men and women and 647 children that are left without homes. We arrived here this morning to the sight of exhausted firefighters, who were provided with juice and biscuits just to get them going again.

We are providing 200 mattresses and 800 blankets for the families to use. We have located a nearby hall where they will be housed.

“We are working with the eThekwini disaster management team, the Department of Human Settlements and the community leaders of the informal settlement to provide relief to all affected,” said Jeewa.