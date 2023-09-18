Gift of the Givers to provide flood relief to ‘high-risk’ Libya

By Chris Ndaliso

Against all odds, and the treacherous territory that comes with providing relief to a “high-risk” country, Gift of the Givers is preparing aid for the Libyan flood victims via a cargo plane from SA and an airlift from United Arab Emirates.

For security reasons, the organisation had to cancel its initial plan to send out a 70-person rescue team to Libya.

Instead, a cargo plane has been provided by the troubled country’s government, which will touch down on South African soil to fetch the relief goods provided by the Gift of the Givers.

In a statement on Saturday, the organisation said it has been receiving calls from the Libyan Presidency, their disaster centre, the Libyan ambassador to South Africa, Libyan doctors in South Africa, students and civilians from Tripoli and Derna.

They were requesting highly qualified personnel to assist their distraught nation, who have had an extremely difficult week brought on by Storm Daniel and the collapse of two dams resulting in a “tsunami-like” impact.

“Thousands of lives have been lost with many thousands missing, thousands are in need of healthcare with decomposing bodies putting the population at high risk of water-borne diseases in an already fractured environment,” said Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman in a statement.

He said logistics and security were going to be the limiting factor.

The safest way to get to within 180 km of Derna was to land a chartered aircraft at Tobruk. We tried unsuccessfully with nine private companies to hire a plane. The high-risk situation in Libya with many armed groups, two separate governments [one in the east and another in the east] and the exorbitant flight insurance made it practically impossible to find a carrier.

“The one that agreed [to offer its services] had a price tag of R16 million.

“However, we did not want to leave the Libyan people empty-handed in the hour of their greatest need.

“They have requested body bags, formalin, medical supplies, consumables, PPE, gloves, baby food, fortified food and energy drinks.

“The Libyan government offered to send a flight to fetch our teams. We refused for several reasons. They graciously acknowledged and accepted our concerns,” he said.

Asked what the reasons for turning down the Libyan government offer, Sooliman said: “Libya is a high-risk country, with several armed groups moving around, hostage-taking of foreigners is a risk [Gerco van Deventer, the South African from Swellendam was taken hostage in Libya on November 3, 2017].

There are two governments, one in the east and the other in the west. All these factors put your teams at risk, especially if there is no regular scheduled flight close to the disaster on which you can exit in an emergency. Flying our own chartered flight makes us more comfortable as we can exit at short notice.

“Being dependent on the plane of another country caught up in a disaster situation is risky as the plane could be sent to various destinations to collect supplies and, in the event of an emergency, we will get trapped.”

Al Shifa Holdings, a private benefactor, will send a cargo plane to collect the supplies.

Sooliman said the benefactor was arranging clearances with OR Tambo International for arrival on Wednesday.

Gift of the Givers will fill the plane and, in addition, the organisation is in discussions with medical companies to airlift medical supplies from UAE to Tripoli.

Those wanting to support this humanitarian initiative can deposit into Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052278611, Branch Code 057525.

Use “Libya Floods” as a reference.