Girl (11) allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted by older boy at school

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The mother of an 11-year-old girl says her child was allegedly sexually assaulted repeatedly by a boy a few grades higher at a primary school in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg.

The mother, whose name is withheld for the protection of the child’s identity, said she noticed that her child was starting to fail subjects, and one day she came home with bruises.

When I asked who hit her, she told me that it was a boy from her school. That is when she disclosed to me that the boy had been sexually abusing her for months and beat her up, pulling her hair and threatening to hurt her if she told anyone.

ALSO READ | Imbali mass shooting | Teen allegedly raped before she was shot

She said what gave her daughter the courage to finally speak out was that her alleged perpetrator told her he was leaving the school in 2022 to start high school in 2023.

“When my daughter told me this, I took her to a doctor and psychologist. The doctor confirmed that she had been raped and also sodomised during the assaults.

“According to my daughter, there were three boys involved — the one who raped her and two other boys who would keep watch for teachers during the act,” she said.

Police investigating the matter

Provincial police confirmed that a rape case was being investigated.

Mountain Rise police are investigating a rape case following an incident in which an 11-year-old victim was allegedly raped in 2022.

“The docket was transferred to the Pietermaritzburg family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) for further investigation,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

The mother said the matter was reported to the school, and she was told by the principal that it was impossible that it could have happened on the school grounds.

ALSO READ | “The worst kind of rape,” says magistrate

He plainly told me that it didn’t happen in his school and that the child could be mistaken. It is very heartbreaking that my child is seen as a liar.

The child has not been in school since the beginning of the school year, as her mother believes that if the school thinks she was lying then she could be further victimised.

“We reported the matter to the Department of Education and they advised us to look for an all-girls school. [However], they said all government schools that catered for girls were full and we cannot afford a private school.”

ALSO READ | Copesville house robbery and rape accused abandons bail

School refused to comment

When The Witness approached the school for comment, the principal refused to provide comment on the matter.

“I have no reason to comment on this matter,” the principal said.

The KZN Department of Education was approached about this case and, after multiple attempts to get a comment, none was provided by the time of publication.