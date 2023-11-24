Girl (13) drowns while playing with friends in Umlazi River

By Witness Reporter

A 13-year-old girl lost her life on Thursday while playing with friends in the Umlazi River in Hammarsdale, Durban.

Colin David, spokesperson for the Mi7 National Group, said their emergency medical services located at the Hibiscus Hospital Cato Ridge base were dispatched to the Mpumalanga area near Hammarsdale.

ALSO READ | Child (2) resuscitated after near-drowning incident

David said SAPS Divers from Durban, Pietermaritzburg Search and Rescue officers and Durban SAPS K9 Search and Rescue teams were also already en route to the scene where a 13-year-old girl was believed to have drowned.

“It is suspected that the teen was playing in the river with friends when she drowned.

Police teams scoured the area, and eventually, a K9 officer indicated to an area where the girl could potentially be located. Diving teams then got to work and managed to locate the teen’s body. READ MORE KZN premier grilled over 4IR expert appointment

“The body was recovered after having to traverse 1Km of rugged terrain. Mi7 medics conducted an assessment and declared her deceased.”

ALSO READ | Msunduzi mayor calls for bridge to be closed after third drowning

David said the matter was handed over to Mpumalanga police for further investigation.