Giving a sense of belonging

By Nompilo Kunene

In a heartwarming revelation, a recent study conducted at Stellenbosch University (SU) has unearthed an enchanting link between preschoolers and the elderly in retirement homes.

The research shows that engaging in games and interactions with the little ones can have a remarkable impact on the mental wellbeing and mood of older individuals.

The researchers, Dr Elizabeth Earl and Dr Debbie Marais from SU’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, said people living in semi-independent and frail care residential units at retirement homes may experience the loss of the supportive role provided by their communities and may also suffer from anxiety and depression.

They asked residents at a retirement home within the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged complex in Cape Town, connected to a preschool, to complete a questionnaire relating to mental health and also interviewed them about their interactions with the preschoolers.

These interactions happen twice a week, where the children join the older people for a supervised 60-minute session of playing interactive games such as passing a ball to each other or building puzzles.

The researchers said their analysis of responses suggests that the intergenerational interactions were experienced positively by the older people.

By forming relationships with the children, older people felt connected to a community and developed a sense of belonging in society, which in turn influenced their wellbeing at the home. They re-identified with roles, which gave them a sense of purpose and they valued their contribution to the lives of the children.

“The intergenerational interactions provided the older people with the ability to embody traditional roles of grandparents again. They valued the individual relationship with the children, as they felt important through being remembered individually by the children.

“They also described developing a feeling of familial connection with the children. Engaging with the children also reminded them of the greater community to which they belong,” said the researcher.

The researchers said one participant told them that, “I feel a bit involved when I’m with them”, while another reported that, “You form a sort of relationship … You get to know their names and they get to know you.”

The residents also looked forward to the weekly interactions with one remarking, “But with the children around now, I feel fulfilled, because it’s something to look forward to.”

Researchers

According to the researchers, the intergenerational interactions also brought back fond memories and evoked a sense of playfulness that helped to improve the mood of the older people.

The researchers said their findings show that intergenerational interactions may serve as an additional non-drug intervention for managing common mental health conditions in older persons living in retirement homes.

Speaking to Weekend Witness, Yvette Schoeman from the Amberglen Retirement Village in Howick, said they are also aware of the positivity that comes with interactions from young people.

For that specific reason we have schoolchildren visit our care centre now and then and we also have choirs three times a year and other interactions.

She said the reception is always positive and the elderly people always look forward to these visits.

The Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH) in the Pietermaritzburg CBD said they are moving their facility to Northdale where it will be on the same property as a children’s home.

The home said although the move was not to facilitate the interactions between old people and children, it will surely be an added bonus for their residents.