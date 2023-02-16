Glebelands Hostel killers given hefty sentences

Witness Reporter

Eight men who terrorised Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, Durban, were given hefty sentences by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday.

The men were convicted on several charges of murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition in October last year.

The incidents took place at the Glebelands hostel between 2014 and 2016.

ALSO READ | KZN cop among those nabbed for robbery

According to NPA Regional Spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the men, Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, Vukani Mcobothi, Eugene Hlophe, Mcomekile Ntshangase, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, Mondli Mthethwa and Bongani Mbhele, all lived at the hostel.

She said before the incidents, the men conspired with each other to eliminate or kill residents of the hostel, who threatened their control of the hostel.

During the period of the offences, the following nine people were killed; Siniko Ncayiyane, Thulani Kati, Sipho Ndovela, Themba Pina, Nkosinathi Ndovela, William Mthembu, Thokozani Machi, Mzwandile Gawuza and Lucky Mtwa.

“Seven others were injured, resulting in the attempted murder charges,” added Ramkisson-Kara.

Glebelands killers and their sentences

She added that Mdweshu was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and four counts of attempted murder and sentenced to an effective 10 years’ imprisonment.

ALSO READ | Blackridge suspect finally sentenced

Mbuthuma was convicted of three counts of murder and sentenced to an effective term of life imprisonment. Mcobothi was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted murder and three counts of murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

Meanwhile, Hlophe and Ntshangase, who were convicted of four counts of attempted murder each, were sentenced to an effective five years’ imprisonment each, Mkhize was convicted of two counts of murder and given life imprisonment.