Goddard case: ‘Justice took a long time’

Shorné Bennie

The principal at the time school counsellor Darren Goddard abused children at the Pietermaritzburg primary school that he worked at, said on Friday it was concerning that justice took time to be served.

In the end, justice was served, but it was concerning that it took a long time.

Asked to comment on Goddard’s sentencing, he only sent a short statement: “My prayers have always been for those affected as well as their families.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and members of the Pietermaritzburg community welcomed the sentencing of Goddard, who started serving his life imprisonment sentence on Thursday for the rape of a boy he counselled.

Along with his life term, Goddard was also sentenced to a total of 22 years on five other counts of sexual abuse and one for accessing child pornography.

The seven-year journey to justice

On Thursday, tears of relief from more than seven years of hurt and pain flooded the eyes of parents and family members of the victims, who have waited for justice in a trial that since 2016 has been riddled with delays.

The seven-year journey to justice included hearing about the horrific abuse that their sons faced at the hands of Goddard while he was employed as a school guidance counsellor at a Pietermaritzburg primary school.

Some of the issues that hampered the case were a trial within a trial and the lack of corroboration between medical reports of the complainants’ testimonies.

In 2019, there was a three-month adjournment to recall a state witness who testified on files and documents that were missing from Goddard’s classroom. This was then followed by further delays resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

During this time, the families had to deal with Goddard being on bail and the possibility of never attaining justice for their children. He was convicted last year on seven of the 15 counts he faced.

However, he remained on bail for a year before his sentencing, much to the parents’ dismay. Arrested in June 2016, Goddard maintained that he was not guilty throughout the six-year trial.

His arrest came after the first of nine complaints in the case. The pupil alleged Goddard raped and sexually assaulted him.

Later, eight other boys, who were also counselled by Goddard, came forward with statements testifying to sexual abuse at the hands of Goddard during their counselling lessons at the school.

Goddard denied the allegations against him

In his affidavit to the court, during his bail application, Goddard denied the allegations against him and said he counselled the pupils in his professional capacity.

He ended up facing 15 charges involving nine boys that included sexual assault and rape as well as accessing and being in possession of child pornography.

During the six-year trial, the boys testified in-camera and told the court graphic accounts of the alleged ordeals that took place.

The boys alleged that Goddard would take them to his classroom and fondle their private parts.

In 2019, the mother of one of the boys testified that Goddard admitted over a phone call to abusing her son. In her victim impact statement, which was read out on Thursday, the mother said she has watched as her son started to take drugs and alcohol to deal with his ordeal.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara-Ramkissoon said the NPA welcomed the finalisation of the matter.

“We hope it will have the necessary deterrent effect. We commend the work done by the prosecution and other partners,” said Ramkisson.