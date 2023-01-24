Goddard’s sentencing adjourned yet again

Shorné Bennie

Sentencing of former school counsellor, Darren Goddard, who was convicted of sexual assault and rape, began in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday with arguments from the state.

State advocate Attie Truter argued that as a guidance counsellor Goddard had abused and betrayed his victims’ trust, by using them for his own sexual gratification.

He urged the court to take into account the extent to which Goddard’s abuse has ruined the victims’ lives.

“None of [the victims] have succeeded to overcome their problems and deficits. We know nothing about what motivated Goddard [to commit these crimes] or reasons he became like this.”

He has a degree in psychology and is highly intelligent, yet there was no indication that he could have approached someone to seek professional help.

“The victims were used for his own sexual gratification. He had a personal relationship with three of the victims’ families and they believed that he would be of assistance to their children.”

He abused the trust and betrayed the victims who he was there to guide through their problems.

Judge Kate Pillay adjourned the matter to March 2, saying she wanted time to make an informed decision as she did not want to rush the sentence.

Defence advocate Shane Matthews said he intended to present his appeal on March 2.

The families of the victims, who held hands during the court proceedings, expressed disappointment at another delay in Goddard’s sentencing.

Goddard was convicted in March last year on seven counts of sexual assault, including one of rape, as well as one charge of accessing and being in possession of child pornography, dating from 2012 to 2016, when he was employed as a school counsellor at a Pietermaritzburg primary school.

He has remained out on bail.