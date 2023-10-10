Godongwana to brief nation on state of country’s finances

By Clive Ndou

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will use his medium-term budget policy statement, scheduled to be tabled in Parliament next month, to slam the brakes on the rumour mill currently feeding into speculation that government is on the verge of bankruptcy.

On Sunday, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said it was important for Godongwana to address the nation around the government’s finances given the damage being caused by speculation that government will soon run out of cash.

ALSO READ | Mbalula: Govt not out of money

National Treasury spokesperson, Cleopatra Mosana, told The Witness that Godongwana will deal with the matter in detail in the coming weeks.

“The minister of finance will speak to the nation on November 1,” she said.

Speculation that the government is facing financial challenges were triggered by a recent National Treasury proposal for departments to implement cost-cutting measures.

While Mbalula said the ANC would accept the implementation of austerity measures “as a last resort” there are fears within the ruling party that implementing cost-cutting measures would cost the ANC in next year’s general elections as it would force departments and state entities to put on hold some of the service delivery projects.

ALSO READ | Finance Minister Godongwana faces a tough ask

However, Godongwana has already dismissed claims that the government will soon run out of funds.

In written responses to questions by EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi, Godongwana, who said the government in recent months has recorded less revenue than it had projected, underlined the importance of adopting appropriate measures in response to the prevailing economic climate.

“Government is working to manage public finances in a prudent and sustainable manner. This includes appropriately responding to the materialisation of risks, including unforeseen economic and financial conditions,” he said.

The implementation of austerity measures, Godongwana said, did not mean that the government has run out of money.

“To be clear, the government has not run out of money,” Godongwana told Manyi.