Gomora residents devastated after two children drown in septic tank hole

Londiwe Xulu

Residents of Gomora in Pietermaritzburg were left devastated after two children aged six and seven drowned in a septic tank hole while searching for their soccer ball.

It is believed the two boys were playing soccer near the uncovered septic tank hole when their ball went into the hole.

The hole had a warning tape around it and was filled with water due to the weekend’s rainfall.

It is suspected that one of the boys tried to get the ball out the hole and had trouble getting out of the water. The other boy tried to save him but also drowned.

One of the family members, who asked not to be named, said they were still in shock and pain. She said the boy was under her care and she didn’t know how she would tell the rest of the family what had happened.

She said the child had been called by a friend he goes to school with and she thought they were playing nearby.

We heard other residents saying two children drowned in a septic tank hole nearby. I rushed to the scene to check what had happened and who the children were and couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw [the child’s] shoe next to the hole and his jersey floating in the dirty water. Some of the residents tried to look for them using a ladder but failed.

She added that another resident jumped into the hole and removed the bodies from the water.

Ward councillor, Dumisani Phungula, said police arrived after the residents had removed the boys from the hole.

He said they checked to ensure no one else had drowned because no one knew how many boys went into the deep hole.

It’s really sad to lose young lives in this manner. Even though there was danger tape around the hole, it should’ve been covered to avoid such accidents. Even an adult could have drowned in it.

He added the person who dug the hole was instructed to cover it.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala did not respond to queries by the time of publication.