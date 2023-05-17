Good fuel news for motorists likely in June – AA

By Witness Reporter

The Automobile Association (AA) said the unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund suggests that we could be in for a substantial drop in the price of both petrol and diesel.

The AA said lower international product prices are the reason behind the predicted decreases.

The weaker Rand/IUS Dollar exchange rate, though, is taking away from the forecast decreases which would have been more significant had the Rand been stronger.

Petrol could go down by R1 per litre, while diesel could be R1.30 per litre cheaper. The price of Illuminating paraffin could go down by 80 cents.

The association said any decreases to fuel prices now are welcome and will certainly bring relief to cash-strapped consumers which, if realised, will bring prices down to rates last seen in February.

“These decreases are positive and will ease pressure on our economy and on consumers. Of course, this is only one indicator, and we cannot ignore higher interest rates and food prices but a decrease to fuel costs will make a difference to many,” the AA said.

The association added that the outlook for June is made mid-month and will change before the official adjustment for June is made.

Nonetheless, the AA said it remains confident that significant decreases will be seen to fuel prices for June.