Gordhan has 60 days to apply for ‘exemptions’

By Khethukuthula Xulu

This is after the high court in Gauteng ordered Department of Public Enterprises minister (DPE) Pravin Gordhan to “take all reasonable steps within 60 days” to prevent interruption of electricity supply due to rotational blackouts implemented by Eskom.

“In cases where buildings or sites can’t be isolated from the grid to exempt them from so-called load shedding, the minister must make arrangements for alternative energy supplies, such as generators.”

However, the Department of Public Enterprises has challenged the order and will be lodging an urgent appeal to set the judgment aside.

Gordhan said that the DPE had serious concerns about the implications of the court ruling on the current efforts to stabilise the national grid and get the country out of load shedding.

The department has studied the ruling and has determined through legal advice that the prudent step to take is to lodge an appeal to set aside the ruling and allow for the ongoing efforts to end load shedding to proceed without putting undue risk on the country's grid infrastructure.

Gordhan said the judgment would have unintended consequences and undermine the very efforts to balance the protection of the rights that were ventilated in this case, with the need to stabilise and protect the grid infrastructure.

Application made by opposition parties

The application for an exemption was brought forward by opposition parties, labour unions and civil-society groups.

One of the applicants, the Inkatha Freedom Party, said it was delighted with the judgment.

“The impact of load shedding on public healthcare facilities, schools and police stations tends to have a much more devastating impact in our rural areas, where these facilities are often already under-resourced.

We are grateful that the court recognised the significance of the impact of load shedding on the daily lives of particularly poor South Africans, and has stepped in to compel the government to make amends.

Though the judgment was welcomed by unions and opposition parties, a number of concerns about how it will be implemented arose.

Call for uninterrupted electricity at schools

The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) said uninterrupted electricity in schools was integral to the curriculum delivery.

Naptosa KZN CEO, Thirona Moodley, said, “We are trying to catch up with the rest of the world when it comes to technology and our children’s access to it, load shedding has completely denied our children these opportunities.”

National Teachers’ Union (Natu) president Sbusiso Malinga said though the exemption was necessary, he was concerned about how it was to be implemented.

“Schools are within communities, when the community experiences load shedding so does the school and I am curious to see how schools will be isolated and removed from the grid.

“Another option is to offer generators, but as we all know our schools don’t have great security and some don’t have security at all, having generators in schools will open up the schools to unwarranted crime and vandalism.”

Healthcare facilities

Meanwhile, the KZN Department of Health already had a plan to ensure that all public health facilities had generators and inverters and were not affected by load shedding.

“We have decided to implement the various alternative energy sources in our different facilities.

“What we install in the facilities will be determined by the energy demand, as well as the rate of utilisation in that facility.

“In clinics that have not bought generators, we’ll be sourcing inverters and solar panels.

“In hospitals, we’ll be using a hybrid system involving generators, inverters and solar panels,” said KZN MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in KZN said it was in full agreement with the exemption as it had been calling for it for many years.

Denosa provincial chairperson, Sbonelo Cele, said: “It is a victory for health service users and the staff who are always expected to keep the service going even when lights are off.

“A lot of money is spent on contingencies when there are no lights so that will not only save money but lives also.”