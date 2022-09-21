Government discuss measures to prevent accidents like the N2 Pongola crash

Chris Ndaliso

Thirteen families were affected by the Pongola crash, which killed 19 primary school children, a teacher and the driver of the bakkie they were travelling in on Friday.

On Tuesday, the provincial government said it will provide families with funeral arrangements, counselling for family members and pupils in affected schools, and ensure justice is served.

The government made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon after a joint portfolio committee visit to the families, schools and the accident scene.

The accident between a truck and a bakkie on the N2 highway, between Pongola and Tshelimnyama, has left a trail of emotional and psychological devastation to all those affected.

Addressing the families at Godlwayo Thusong Centre after visiting the accident scene, acting Premier Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu outlined how the government will help those affected.

Simelane-Zulu was accompanied by KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka and KZN Education acting MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi.

ALSO READ | Pongola accident: Truck driver remanded in custody

She said teams from various government departments will be engaging with the families to establish if they wanted to conduct a mass funeral. “Of course, this will be in agreement with all the families because we are cognisant of their cultural and religious beliefs,” she said.

The provincial government will soon be meeting with the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) to discuss the issue of expanding the N2 Pongola strip.

“Immediate interventions would be to erect speed humps and to increase law enforcement working with Provincial Road Traffic Inspectorate and local traffic officers. MEC Hlomuka will be meeting with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula this week and we will put this issue on the agenda.”

We cannot sit and relax while reckless truck drivers are terrorising communities and other road users in Pongola

Legislature member and DA spokesperson for education Dr Imran Keeka, who also formed part of the delegation, posted a video clip of residents blockading the road preventing trucks from passing through.

“Thirteen families were affected by the accident, with one family losing three members. As a parent myself, visiting the accident scene, and interacting with educators and parents, has been emotionally devastating. While they are receiving psycho-social support, this must be ongoing. We remain committed to ensuring this,” said Keeka.

ALSO READ | Pongola accident: Death toll revised to 20, preliminary indications point to human error

He said the Education Department’s preliminary reports on the accident point to human error and failure to adhere to the rules of the road. “This confirms what we already know — that KZN’s roads have become a death trap,” he said.