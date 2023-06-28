Government officials to visit tornado hit areas

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), along with the eThekwini Municipality will lead mop-up operations in Inanda, Durban after heavy rain caused damage to homes yesterday afternoon.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has caused significant damage in various parts of the province, with the Inanda Township in the North of Durban being the most severely affected area.

Preliminary reports indicate that several homes have been damaged, and some individuals have sustained injuries.

“Public infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and water have also suffered severe damage.”

"Public infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and water have also suffered severe damage."

The disaster management teams are currently conducting assessments on the ground throughout the night to determine the full extent of the impact," said Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi.

At this point, Cogta and eThekwini Metro are unable to provide an exact number of those affected by this destructive weather in Inanda.

In the south coast, a motor vehicle accident was reported in the Mbeni area under Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.

“The Disaster Management teams promptly responded and rescued four people, who were then transported to Port Shepstone Provincial Hospital,” said Mngadi.

Umzumbe Local Municipality

In Umzumbe Local Municipality, three incidents were reported in the Chabhabe area, Nyangweni area, and Dweshula area. The disaster teams are currently on the ground conducting assessments.

The Provincial government said it was working together with the municipalities especially eThekwini metro to provide immediate relief to affected families

“We would like to convey our heartfelt sympathies to the families whose homes have been damaged and wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured.

As a caring government, we are committed to ensuring that all affected individuals have shelter over their heads during this challenging time. Our focus remains on providing immediate relief and assistance to the affected communities,” said Mngadi.

As the heavy rains persist in other parts of the province, the government urged all communities to exercise extra caution due to the inclement weather conditions. It is crucial to closely monitor water levels and promptly relocate to safer areas if any potential danger is foreseen.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation in Inanda and the surrounding areas in order to restore normalcy and provide the necessary support.

A government delegation as well as the Minister, Premier and MECs and Mayor will visit Inanda Township on Wednesday morning to provide relief,” Mngadi.