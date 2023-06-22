Govt intensifies fight against HIV

By Clive Ndou

The South African government has embarked on a series of initiatives to ensure that HIV risks ranging from transmission to death are eliminated by 2030.

This was revealed by Health Minister Joe Phaahla during the Aids Conference currently under way at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

According to Phaahla, the initiatives were part of the Global Alliance plan to end Aids in children by 2030.

ALSO READ | Shock at new KZN HIV stats

The Global Alliance, which includes governments, the UN, civil society and business in its ranks, is working towards ensuring that children across the globe have access to HIV treatment.

As part of ensuring that the objective of the Global Alliance is met, the South African government has developed its treatment literacy framework aimed at, amongst other things, educating the public on the importance of taking HIV medication.

This is important to ensure that people on antiretroviral treatment keep their virus under control so they can live a healthy life. Most importantly, HIV cannot be passed on to a sexual partner when the amount of virus cannot be found,” Phaahla explained.

If we all pull in the same direction, we have a chance of achieving our goal of 95-95-95 and in the long run, making South Africa free of HIV/Aids.

The conference takes places at the back of shocking HIV statistics showing that about 1 300 young people from KwaZulu-Natal were getting infected weekly.

The latest statistics have created concerns that HIV infections, which by early 2020 were on the decline, were now on the increase.

Conference chairperson

The conference’s chairperson, Dr Gloria Maimela, told delegates that a focus on Covid 19 resulted in the government’s paying less attention to the fight against HIV.

As the pandemic gripped the world and South Africa, we lost focus on an epidemic [and] young people continued to be infected by HIV. Although the HIV incidence rate in the youth is lower in 2022 than in 2019, the rate of decline will undermine South Africa’s ability to reach the 2025 global coalition prevention targets.

However, Phaahla assured delegates that government has since intensified its fight against HIV.

ALSO READ | PrEp ‘safe for pregnant women living with HIV’

“The HIV/TB prevention programme was severely compromised during the pandemic but we are recovering. It challenged plans and compelled us to enhance new methods some of which have also given us some new advantages, especially in the area of tech we have now started to look more into tech in providing our services,” he said.