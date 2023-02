Witness Reporter

Despite the economic risks associated with load shedding, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, yesterday tabled a budget cushioning the poor from the rough edges of poverty while providing tax incentives to business.

Godongwana, who increased social grants and introduced tax rebates for households who install solar power panels, announced that government would take over part of Eskom’s close to R400 billion debt so that the power utility could channel the funds at its disposal towards fixing power stations.

“We are proposing a total debt-relief arrangement for Eskom of R254¬†billion. We are doing this for two reasons. Firstly, doing so will ease pressure on the company’s balance sheet, enabling it to invest in transmission and distribution infrastructure.

It will also allow Eskom to conduct the maintenance required to improve the availability of electricity. Secondly, R337billon of Eskom’s debt is already government guaranteed. Explicitly taking on this debt will reduce fiscal risk and enhance long term fiscal sustainability,” Godongwana said.

Eskom was currently owed R56,3 billion by municipalities. Godwana said the power utility will have to put measures in place to prevent the escalation of the money owed to it.

“We are working with Eskom to provide a solution to this problem, wherein Eskom will provide incentivised relief to municipalities whose debt is unaffordable.

And, to avoid a repeat of debt build-up over time, the relief will attach measures, including the installation of prepaid meters to correct the underlying behaviour of non-payment,” he said.

Eskom power generation problems

Eskom’s power generation problems, which have led to job losses and slow economic growth, have been accompanied by a spike in the cost of living, with the poor struggling to buy basic necessities.

As part of government efforts to protect the poor from poverty, Godongwana announced an increase in social grant payments, with old age grants increasing by R90 while the social child grant increased by R30.

Further, Godongwana announced that those earning less than R95 750 per annum would be exempted from paying personal income tax.

Household incentives

Households who install solar power panels, Gondongwana said, would receive a 25% tax rebate on the total installation costs.

In total, Gondogwana announced tax relief to the tune of R13 billion, with small and medium enterprises also benefitting from the incentives.

In addition to the tax measures I have announced to promote investments in renewable energy, the general fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund Levy will not be increased this year,” he said.

Godogwana tabled his budget amid the growing problem of unemployment in the country. In response to the country’s unemployment crisis, Godongwana said government would be rolling out infrastructure programmes to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Overall, the public sector is projected to spend R903 billon of infrastructure over the medium term. The largest portion of this, around R448 billion, will be spent by state-owned companies, public entities and through public-private partnerships.

“These spending plans are mostly for strategic projects in the transport and logistics; Sanral will improve the road infrastructure network and water sanitation is planned to spend an estimated R351,1 billion,” he said.

Crime and Corruption

On the combatting of crime and corruption, Godongwana said billions of rands have been set aside to amongst other things, employ more policemen and implement the recommendations of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

The Financial Intelligence Centre is allocated an additional R265,3billion to tackle organised and financial crimes.

“The Special Investigative Unit is allocated R100 million to initiate civil litigation in the special tribunal flowing from proclamations linked to the recommendations of the State Capture Commission (Zondo Commission of Inquiry).

The Department of Defence is allocated an additional R3,1 billion to enhance security on South African borders.

While the government is doing everything possible to cushion the country’s citizens from the impact of the current economic conditions, Godongwana warned that things could worsen in future.

“We are tabling the 2023 Budget in a difficult domestic and global economic environment. The global economy is slowing.

Domestically, load shedding has become more persistent and prolonged, impacting on service delivery and threatening the survival of many businesses,” he said.

However, despite the harsh economic conditions, Godongwana said the government’s tax revenue was on the rise, with the SA Revenue Services (SARS) projected to collect R1,6 trillion in the current financial year.