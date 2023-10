By Chanel George

A Grace College pupil won the Varsity College’s National High Schools’ Quiz after defeating 400 pupils

in grades 9 through to 11 countrywide.

The IIE’s Varsity College Waterfall Campus last week awarded Michael Brown, a Grade 10 pupil, a cash prize of R10 000 and an additional R10 000 for his school for his great performance during the grand finale.

Michael said it was a fantastic quiz, with the last round being by far the hardest.

“I’m thrilled to have won the R10000, and I intend to invest some of it before treating myself to some luxuries with the remaining sum,” said Michael.

He urged pupils between grades 9 and 11 to participate in the National High Schools Quiz next year because it was more enjoyable and competitive than it looks.

The much-anticipated annual quiz provides an excellent platform for pupils to challenge themselves by remaining updated on current affairs and for the schools to showcase their talent. They were quizzed on geography, history, science and nature, sport, entertainment, and current affairs.

Sarnelia Mandapalli, communications manager for the IIE’s Varsity College, said their National High Schools’ Quiz reached new heights this year as a remarkable 400 high school pupils from all corners of the country entered.

Through intense and exhilarating first and second rounds, the field narrowed down to just eight exceptional individuals — each proudly representing their school and province at the grand finale,” said Mandapalli.

She said the talented young minds showcased their knowledge and wit. The stakes were high, with not only prestige but also substantial rewards on the line.

“It was an inspiring display of talent and determination, which reminded us once again of the incredible potential of our nation’s youth,” said Mandapalli.