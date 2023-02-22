Grade 5 pupil catches stray bullet in shooting outside primary school in Verulam

Witness Reporter

A man alleged to be a taxi boss was shot and killed in a hail of bullets outside a primary school in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday afternoon.

A Grade 5 pupil was injured by a stray bullet while other pupils sustained bruises from falling when they were running to hide from the gunshots.

Spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), Prem Balram, said when their officers arrived at the scene, they found a silver Toyota Hilux stationary, next to the entrance of the school, riddled with bullets.

He said the driver sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Approximately thirty 9mm and high caliber cartridges from two different rifles were located around the deceased's vehicle. The taxi owner's 9mm pistol was located holstered in his waistband. He was allegedly at the school to pick up his child, however, this could not be confirmed.

“According to witnesses, the occupants of a silver Mercedes Benz with an unknown registration were responsible for the murder. Several scholars and parents waiting to pick up their children from school fled for cover during the shooting,” said Balram.

He added a white Toyota quantum crashed through the school fence during the shooting and the driver fled the scene on foot following the incident.

Balram said the information they received was that the taxi belonged to the dead man.

Police were yet to comment.