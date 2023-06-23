Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini bags deal with Mercedes Benz

By Nosipho Gumede

KZN’s very own Grammy winner, Zakhele ‘Zakes Bantwini’ Madida has bagged himself a partnership with luxury German car brand Mercedes Benz.

This was announced by the brand in a statement on Friday.

ALSO READ | Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman bag Grammy Award

According to the statement, SAMA and Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini will be the second Friend of the Brand to drive a Mercedes-EQ electric vehicle.

They said the musician and businessman will spend 12 months behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC, the flagship EQ model in South Africa.

“Zakes joins such renowned Friends of the Brand as his wife, Nandi Madida, as well as Siya and Rachel Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am,” read the statement. READ MORE Fake police officers ‘raid’ woman’s home

Speaking on the partnership, Madida said it was an honour to join the family and to have the opportunity to enjoy the incredible car over the next 12 months.

“Growing up in the ghetto, everyone dreams of one day driving a Mercedes-Benz. Every car that you drive along the way is just a steppingstone to one day having the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Benz,” said Madida.