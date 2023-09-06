Grave shock for Durban family

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A Durban woman says her parents’ bodies have been soaking in raw sewage for the past five months after a sewer pipe running through the Mobeni Heights Cemetery, south of Durban, had burst.

Lethinjabulo Phungula lost both her parents in one day when they were shot and killed last year.

“When my parents died, we wanted to quickly bury them due to the tragic nature of their deaths. We couldn’t find a cemetery with space close to home, which is why we ended up here at Mobeni,” she said.

Phungula said when they buried her parents the site seemed fine, but when they returned to visit and clean the graves in April, they found that a pipe had burst and there was raw sewage on her parents’ graves.

Phungula and her sister reported the matter to the cemetery manager and was told that the matter had been escalated, she said.

“We offered to fix the burst pipe ourselves and claim back from the municipality, but they refused to let us to do that as the matter was going to be fixed within a week.”

Phungula said she followed up with the municipality in June and discovered that the municipality’s cemetery head with whom she had been communicating, had blocked her number.

She said four days ago she visited the cemetery to see if the problem had been fixed, and when she arrived she got a terrible shock — a body was lying on top of her parents’ graves.

“At first I didn’t want to look because I was afraid that it might be one of my parents’ bodies.”

But after closer inspection she realised that it was a body from a grave above her parents’.

“The security had been following me and stopped me when I wanted to take pictures of what I found. He told me that the manager was aware of the body.”

Phungula said her family has plans to erect a tombstone on the anniversary of her parents’ funeral and she was afraid that this tradition would not be possible.

“We were told by the cemetery manager that her hands were tied as the matter had been reported.”

ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango conducted an oversight visit at the cemetery after being contacted by the family.

“We will be engaging with the municipality to come up with a solution to this sad state of the graves. The matter has been going on for a while and action is needed urgently,” he said.

After ActionSA and The Witness’ visit to the cemetery, the eThekwini Municipality’s head of water and sanitation unit, Ednick Msweli, responded by opening an investigation into the reports of a burst sewer pipe.

According to the municipality, they acted swiftly following a report of a burst sewer pipe, contrary to what the family has told The Witness.

“Immediately after receiving reports of the burst, a team from the city’s water and sanitation unit was dispatched to investigate the source of the sewer leak,” Msweli said.

He said he was on the scene as quickly as possible after learning about the sewer leak.

“The damaged sewer has resulted in some pollution, affecting about four nearby graves. A contractor will have to be appointed to repair the damage to contain the pollution that is currently visible in the area,” he said.

Msweli said they are trying to establish the cause of the burst sewer pipe.

Our teams are on site with jetting machines to assess the extent of the damage as well as the work that is required to repair the pipe.

He also said that as an intervention to prevent future reoccurrences, the water and sanitation unit has requested that markers be installed in cemeteries so that gravediggers are aware of where sewer and water lines run.