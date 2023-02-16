Green Scorpions probe parcel containing live reptiles at Postnet

Witness Reporter

Members of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Environmental Management Inspectors, more commonly known as the Green Scorpions, have confiscated a number of reptiles that were allegedly being smuggled from Gauteng to KZN using PostNet.

The parcel confiscated on Wednesday last week, February 8, contained Sungazer lizards and a venomous cobra as well as another type of girdled lizard and two indigenous skinks.

Two men were arrested after they tried to smuggle live reptiles from Pretoria to KwaZulu-Natal via PostNet.

The two people were charged for the illegal possession, transport and illegal trade in species listed in terms of the Threatened or Protected Species regulations under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEMBA).

The parcel, with live reptiles, that two people were trying to mail to KZN. Photo: South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre

Following the arrest of the men at the PostNet branch in Pretoria, their home was searched by the Green Scorpions, supported by the SAPS K9 unit.

A total of 19 reptiles and amphibians were seized during the searches.

These included African bullfrogs and an African rock python, which are listed on the Threatened or Protected Species List. Other reptiles found on the premises are listed in terms of the Gauteng provincial nature conservation ordinance.

The accused, Barend (Johan) Coetzee (28) and Xander Aylward (19), appeared in the Cullinan District Court on Friday last week, February 10. They were both released on bail and the matter was postponed to March 30, 2023, for further investigation.

The Department applauded members of the public who assist in reporting any suspicious activity that could be linked to wildlife crime.