Grisly discovery: Three bodies tied with rope found in bushes

By Chanel George

Three dead bodies were discovered in the bushes between Sobantu and Wensleydale in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning.

Mi7 spokesperson Colin David said they received information regarding multiple bodies found scattered in the bushes between Sobantu and Wensleydale.

ALSO READ | PICS | One dead, over 300 left homeless after shack fire in KZN

David said Mi7 reaction officers were immediately dispatched to Woodhouse Road where police were on scene.

“Police uncovered three male bodies, in various locations, hidden among the thick shrubbery,” said David.

He said the bodies were bound with rope.

“The cause of deaths and the nature of the crimes remain unclear, but further investigations by the police are underway, ” said David.