Groups block coal trucks using N2 in Pongola after major accident

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Trucks transporting coal continue to be chased away by communities on the N2 in Pongola and alternative routes.

This comes as trucks, mainly heavy-duty vehicles transporting coal, are allegedly being threatened by communities in the north of the KZN province following a truck accident that claimed 20 lives last month.

The ongoing blockade has now caused severe traffic congestion on the R34/R66, increasing the risk of more accidents.

In addition, it is alleged that the increased truck volume on the R36/R66 is damaging the road infrastructure, which is not built to take heavy vehicles.

According to the Transport Department, the N2 in Pongola is the main road designed to handle heavy vehicles and is a strategic route for trucks as its connects provinces with other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

The R33/34/66 Joint Operation Committee (JOC) warned truck owners and drivers this week that they would be barring abnormal load trucks from using the routes as of Thursday.

According to the warning notice, the committee is made up of different communities, including those from Ermelo, Piet Retief, Paulpietersburg, Vryheid, Melmoth and Utrecht.

The committee said they are badly affected by the diversion from the N2 of thousands of abnormal load coal trucks en route from the Mpumalanga coalfields to Richards Bay harbour.

In a notice that has since made the rounds on social media, the committee said they want thousands of abnormal load side tipper coal trucks traversing the abovementioned roads and areas removed from these roads.

The committee said these actions are necessitated by the dangerous consequences that the current state of affairs has on the people and infrastructure of the involved communities.

It must be emphasised that the actions now taken and planned by the involved communities should not be viewed as a vendetta against owners of legally-owned trucks driven by law-abiding drivers. The situation has, however, become so dangerous and damaging to the communities involved that they are left with no other option than to resort to the below-mentioned peaceful civil action in a desperate attempt to prevent further violations of their human rights, the threat to human lives, and the irreversible damage caused to the road infrastructure that these communities depend on for their socioeconomic survival.

According to the committee’s convener, Ronnie Gevers, the roads — especially the R33 between the Pongola Bridge and Vryheid — are not designed to accommodate the thousands of trucks and the overwhelming high axle loads to which these routes are currently exposed.

Gevers said going forward no side-tipper coal trucks will be allowed past the barriers erected at different localities on these routes.

He said the operation on Thursday went smoothly as they worked together with the local taxi associations and the farmers.

The KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, appealed to communities to work with the government and allow the movement of tipper trucks on the N2 in Pongolo without any intimidation.

Hlomuka said the continuous blockading of trucks on the N2 also has a potential to lead to an economic crisis for the province and country.

Whilst we acknowledge the devastation these trucks have caused to the community of Pongola, we once again make a strong appeal to the community to open up the N2. The opening of the road is being supported by the bold plans we have started to implement working with the various stakeholders and the community of Pongola.

If the situation continues, the economy of the province and the country will be adversely affected. The travelling of trucks on R34/R66 is not attainable since that road is not designed for heavy vehicles. The community must also refrain from activities that will put them in conflict with the law enforcement agencies.

He said that police are monitoring the situation in the area following the ongoing, sporadic threats and stoning of vehicles.

Representing truck owners, Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly said whilst the ire, concern and grief of the communities are understandable, their actions are illegal and, more importantly, do not go to the core of why such accidents occurred.

Kelly said the compliant operators and their drivers are now forced to choose other routes through illegal and unlawful actions wholly supported by local traffic and SAPS commanders.