Guitarist Madala Kunene receives honorary doctorate from UKZN

World-renowned guitarist Muziwakhe ‘Madala’ Kunene was honoured with an honorary doctorate at a University of KwaZulu-Natal graduation ceremony held on Wednesday morning.

The institution said this was in recognition of his contribution to the development of indigenous music and his phenomenal contribution to the music of Africa and that of the world.

‘Maskandi King’

Kunene is referred to as the “legendary king of the Zulu guitar”, or the “Maskandi King”.

He was born in 1951 in Mkhumbane, near Durban.

In the late 1950s, Kunene and his extended family were forcefully moved by the apartheid government to go and live in the then relatively new township of KwaMashu.

It was during this time that Kunene started performing on Durban’s beachfront, making his first guitar out of a cooking oil tin.

His music is strongly influenced by his upbringing and the history of the apartheid system.

Kunene humbled by recognition

In his acceptance speech on Wednesday, Kunene said he was humbled and full of great appreciation for the recognition that was expressed by the university.

He said he could not believe it when he received a letter from the university telling him the wonderful news of the recognition of his work at the level of a doctoral degree in music.

“I felt a sense of despair as I realised that my grandmother who raised me, MaKhumalo’s wish was being granted, who said: ‘Mzwakhe (that is my name) one day I would like you to study at that tower eThusini (as the University was known when I was a child), I want you to study all the way to a doctoral level.’

“Today MaMntungwa’s wish has been granted even though she thought I was going to be a medical doctor at a hospital but my talent pointed me in the direction of being a doctor that heals people’s souls with music,” said Kunene.

He went on to congratulate all the graduates and told them that this was the beginning of their journeys because there are going to be a lot of challenges that will attempt to derail them from fulfilling their dreams.

“If there’s one thing that I can give you as advice as you undertake your journey today, it is important to know who you are and to follow your true passion.

I truly believe that I have travelled the world and I am receiving this recognition today because I know myself and where I come from.

“I strive to play the guitar in a manner that is reflective of my gift. I also sing in my mother tongue with the aim of preserving our culture through singing lullabies and focusing on issues that affect our people’s welfare,” he said.