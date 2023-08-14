Gun-toting man threatening customers arrested

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A gun-toting man who threatened customers at a Montrose pub on Sunday evening in Pietermaritzburg has been arrested.

Colin David, spokesperson for Mi7 National Group, said they received a request for assistance from a panicked manager of a Montrose pub and restaurant who reported that a patron had taken out a firearm and was threatening customers on-site just after 7 pm.

David said when Mi7 Reaction Officers responded to the scene, they met with the manager, who said the man suddenly became aggressive and customers feared for their lives.

“The Reaction Officer entered the premises to find a tense and hostile situation, with the suspect waving his firearm and shouting at customers.

“The Reaction Officer managed to talk the suspect into putting his firearm onto the table, de-escalating the situation as scared customers looked on. He then called for backup,” said David.

When Mi7 Strategic Threat Response Unit members arrived, they found customers fleeing the premises and immediately sprung to action, having feared the worst had occurred.

“When they entered, they found the suspect shouting, with the firearm tucked into his pants and his hands firmly on it. The teams moved in and managed to apprehend the suspect without harming the suspect, the team members, and most importantly, the other patrons. It was eventually found that the firearm was, in fact, a gas-powered pistol.”

The matter was handed over to the police for further investigation and the man was taken into custody.