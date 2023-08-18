Crime Stats: KZN is SA’s murder capital

By Chris Ndaliso

KwaZulu-Natal contributed 17.2 % to the country’s contact crime between April and June 2023.

According to the quarterly crime stats for the period under review, the province has racked up 25 813 contact crime cases, 1 276 more than in the same period in 2022.

Contact crime refers to crimes in which the victims are the targets of violence or instances where the victims are in the vicinity of property that criminals target and are subjected to the use of/or threats of violence by perpetrators.

Murder, rape, carjacking, robbery at non-residential premises, robbery at residential premises, robbery of cash in transit and truck hijacking are categories of contact crime.

KZN recorded the highest number of murder cases in the period under review, with 1 584 cases reported.

Plessislaer police precinct is ranked at number three in the province with 52 murders in the period under review. This number has dropped by 17 compared to the same period last year. It is ranked number six in the country for the same crime.

Twenty-four people were killed in mass shootings in the policing area, Umbumbulu and Umlazi while 10 were burnt alive in Taylors Halt.

The stats have revealed that firearms are the common weapon used to kill victims during this period.

Among the victims during this period are five off-duty and one on-duty police officers.

Inanda and Umlazi, Durban, have been identified as the number one and number two murderous areas respectively, both in the country and the province.

Both areas have 81 and 62 reported murders in the 2023 review respectively.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to address the nation on the stats at around midday on Friday.

A detailed analysis of crime as per the released statistics will be published in the Weekend Witness.