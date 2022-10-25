Halloween: Five common signs your house may be haunted

Witness Reporter

Many of us enjoy watching horror movies in the run-up to Halloween, but some of us have experienced paranormal activity in our own homes.

October 31 is observed in most countries as Halloween – a day dedicated to utter spookiness.

Nearly one in five people say they’ve seen a ghost, according to the Pew Research Center, and almost one in three people have said they’ve been in contact with the dead. So, if you’ve been questioning your sanity over some strange, seriously creepy things happening in your home, you’re clearly not alone.

Psychicworld.com provides insight into some of the common signs your home may be haunted:

1. Temperature changes: Although the autumn season is here and that brings cooler temperatures, there’s something haunting about an unwanted cold chill in your home appearing out of nowhere. Joyce Olsen, spokesperson for Psychicworld.com, said that this detects the presence of a ghost, and if the cold chill scares you, this fear may actually be feeding the ghost more.

2. Objects moving/falling: We’ve all been there, watching TV and a picture falls off the wall on its own accord. If this keeps happening to you, and you’ve checked fixings are secure, you may have an unwanted guest in your home.

3. Feeling a weird sensation on your neck: If you regularly experience something touching the back of your neck but nothing’s there, consider reaching out to a spiritual healer. Why? This can indicate that a ghost is “attached” to you, meaning it may not be your house that is haunted, but you.

4. Orb sightings: Otherwise known as light balls, orbs are most seen in photographs, and have been thought to indicate a spiritual presence is near. However, most of the time, dust particles or tiny bugs can be to blame for these odd balls of light.

5. Malfunctioning Electricals: Has your TV or smart device turned itself on during the night? If so, 3 am is referred to as the ‘witching hour’ when most entities are alive, which could indicate a ghostly presence in your home. Try to ensure electrical mains switches are switched off before bed, get your devices checked by a professional, or as a last resort, take remote controls to bed with you.